Ross recalls scented candles over combustion, injury hazard

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less due to a fire and injury hazard.
It says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.
According to the CPSC, Ross has already gotten five reports of this happening with the candles. Apparently, one of those involved a minor injury.
The recalled candles come in two scents:
- Spiced apple and rosewood
- Cedarwood and clove
They sold nationwide for $17 at Ross locations from August through October of 2022.
Ross Dress For Less clarified customers may return them to the store for a full refund.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.