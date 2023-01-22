Watch Now
Ross recalls scented candles over combustion, injury hazard

Customers may return for full refund
Consumer Product Safety Commission
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 16:42:02-05

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress For Less due to a fire and injury hazard.

It says the Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the CPSC, Ross has already gotten five reports of this happening with the candles. Apparently, one of those involved a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents:

  • Spiced apple and rosewood
  • Cedarwood and clove

They sold nationwide for $17 at Ross locations from August through October of 2022.

Ross Dress For Less clarified customers may return them to the store for a full refund.

