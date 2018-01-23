Marshall County: One dead, seven hospitalized after Kentucky school shooting

Shooting suspect is in custody

Scripps National , CNN
7:44 AM, Jan 23, 2018
26 mins ago
A school shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky has left one dead and several injured, officials said. 

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management told CNN. 

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that there is one confirmed fatality.

 

 

The scene is secure and the suspect is in custody, according to the Kentucky State Police Facebook page. A Marshall County Deputy apprehended the suspected shooter, according to the state police Twitter account.  

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are at the scene to assist, the agency tweeted. So far, the motive for the shooting isn't known.

Marshall County High School is in Benton, Kentucky. All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper said.

About 30,000 people live in Marshall County, about 115 miles northwest of Nashville. Benton is the county seat.

The violence came a day after a shooting at a high school in Texas.

A 15-year-old female student was shot Monday, Italy city officials said in a statement. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Dallas.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was "apprehended within minutes," the statement said.

 

