Rare orange lobster discovered at Red Lobster

Photo provided by Red Lobster
Photo provided by Red Lobster
<i>Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida, with Cheddar the lobster.</i><br/><br/>
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:26:07-04

Employees at a Hollywood, Florida, Red Lobster discovered a rare orange lobster in one of the restaurant’s tanks, saving the rare lobster.

According to Red Lobster, employees noticed the lobster’s bright orange color was very different than other lobsters.

The lobster, now named Cheddar, was handed over to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. Red Lobster said orange lobsters are extremely rare – one-in-30 million – and their bright, unusual coloring makes them attractive to predators.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar.“ A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

