Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

Posted: 8:13 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 23:13:09-04
items.[0].image.alt
Antonio Perez/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. In a court filing Thursday, March 26, 2020, R Kelly cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

CHICAGO (AP) — Singer R Kelly has cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.

A Thursday court filing by his lawyers claims scant precautions to stem the spread of the virus behind bars put Kelly's life at risk.

The filing in U.S. District Court in Chicago says sanitizer and even soap is hard to come by in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, with most of its 700 inmates held in small, two-man cells that make the kind of social distancing called for to thwart the transmission of COVID-19 impossible.

It says the visiting floor has sanitizer, but a sign next to the single bottle available says, “STAFF ONLY;” and a bathroom on the same floor often has no soap.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.