Presidents' Day weekend means lots of sales

Monday marks a federal holiday honoring American's first president George Washington, and with that many government offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Places such as federal, state and local offices, banks, schools and post offices could be closed on Monday.

Although many states and municipalities refer to Monday's holiday as "Presidents' Day," the day was adopted by the federal government as "Washington's Birthday" in 1879.

The federal government observes the third Monday of February as Washington's Birthday.

Although many government offices will be locked on Monday, the day marks one of best sale weekends of the year.

Retailers such as Kohl's and JCPenney are offering discounts this weekend as retailers make the transition from winter to spring stock. Also, a number of outlet stores are planning massive sales this weekend.

Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off on select items this weekend.

Appliances are on sale at Best Buy, with the store offering up to 35 percent off appliances through the weekend.

This weekend might be the best time to purchase a mattress. Online retailer Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off beds through Feb. 21.

Those who like to shop on Target's website can find that home items are 30 percent off when using the promo code "GEORGE."