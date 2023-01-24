Police rescue baby from hot, stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (KGUN) — Newly-released body camera footage shows Florida officers rescuing a baby from a hot, stolen car.

Tampa police say a woman briefly left the 11-month-old girl alone inside a car at an apartment complex in August 2022.

However, when she got back to the car, it was stolen. This led to a search for the car and baby.

About a half hour later, officers say they found the stolen car abandoned.

Once they spotted the car, police are seen racing to scale a fence and save the baby.

They quickly opened the door and gave the baby medical attention.

Emergency crews soon took her to a local hospital where she was reunited with her mother.

Police confirm the baby was overheated and lethargic, but hospital staff reveal she made a full recovery.