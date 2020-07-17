Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to skirt Trump's objections

items.[0].image.alt
Saul Loeb/Getty Images/Saul Loeb/Getty Images
The three senior leaders of a US Navy SEAL Team have been fired from their positions by the admiral overseeing the Navy's elite special operations forces "due to a loss of confidence that resulted from leadership failures," after members of their team were accused of misbehavior, including an alleged sexual assault and drinking while deployed to Iraq.
Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to skirt Trump's objections
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 12:00:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, using a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

The policy is laid out in a memo signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper obtained by The Associated Press.

It was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag’s display without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended people’s rights to display it.

"The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," the memo reads.

The memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations, such as the U.S. and state banners and the POW/MIA flag.

The Confederate flag is not on the list.

The change applies to all "public displays or depictions of the flag by Service members and civillian employees in all Department of Defense work places, common access areas, and public areas."

Other uses of flags not on the list are not prohibited, such as museum displays, educational purposes, grave sites, monuments or other such areas.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!