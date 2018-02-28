PD: 'Super hungover' man kills one, injures another in Arizona collision

The passenger, Jessica Bailey, was killed in the collision and the driver continues to suffer from multiple injuries, including two broken legs, a femoral artery tear and partially amputated arm.
MacArthur also went to the hospital with neck and rib fractures.
Police say MacArthur admitted to drinking the night before and into the morning, saying he "got really drunk." He also said he had a "super hangover" the next morning and had a glass of wine to make him feel better.
Police say his blood alcohol content was .254.
He's been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.