PD: 'Super hungover' man kills one, injures another in Arizona collision

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A man who said he was "super hungover" caused a crash that killed a woman and severely injured a man in Arizona, according to officials.

Scottsdale police report that on February 15 at 9:45 a.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near Hayden and McKellips roads.

Police say 33-year-old Frederick Kipper MacArthur was driving his 2005 Infiniti when he crossed the center line and struck another car with two people inside, head-on.

The passenger, Jessica Bailey, was killed in the collision and the driver continues to suffer from multiple injuries, including two broken legs, a femoral artery tear and partially amputated arm.

MacArthur also went to the hospital with neck and rib fractures.

Police say MacArthur admitted to drinking the night before and into the morning, saying he "got really drunk." He also said he had a "super hangover" the next morning and had a glass of wine to make him feel better.

Police say his blood alcohol content was .254.

He's been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.