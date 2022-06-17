No bail for Canisius basketball recruit facing gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius College basketball recruit Sarion McGee has been denied bail on 15 weapon-related charges.

Police at the school in Buffalo, New York, arrested McGee on Sunday for having two handguns, a shotgun, and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school's indoor athletic complex.

Buffalo city court judge Andrew LoTiempo declined to grant bail on Friday while questioning why McGee needed "three guns and hundreds of bullets to go play basketball."

McGee's lawyer, Michael Seibert, told the judge the guns and ammunition were purchased legally in Wisconsin and Illinois.

He said the 23-year-old McGee had them in his car because he had just arrived in Buffalo and hadn't found a place to live.

Seibert plans to have a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The guns were found after a campus police officer initially checked cars parked illegally at the Canisius athletics lot.

McGee's arrest comes in the wake of several mass shootings in the U.S., including one at a Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were killed.

McGee faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.