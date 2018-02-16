Nearly 10K Rural King electric blankets recalled due to fire, burn risk

Matt McKinney
4:18 AM, Feb 16, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rural King has issued a recall of nearly 10,000 of its electric blankets after reports of overheating, potentially causing fires. 

Rural King has received four reports of the blankets overheating. Two of the incidents resulted in fires, and one caused a burn injury to somebody's foot. 

The blankets were sold nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017-December 2017 for $30-$60. If you have one of the blankets, you should stop using it immediately and contact Rural King for a refund.

The recall affects Rural King-brand electric heated blankets and throws with model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending with any of the following: 

  • 200
  • 201A
  • 201B
  • 201C
  • 202
  • 202BN
  • 202CM
  • 203
  • 204A1
  • 204A
  • 204A3
  • 204A2BR
  • 204A2CM
  • 205B1
  • 205B2
  • 205B3
  • 206C1 

The model numbers can be found on a corner tag. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top