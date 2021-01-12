Menu

Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Members of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Honor Guard prepare to raise the new Mississippi State flag at the Capitol in Jackson, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Earlier in the afternoon, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law that created the new state flag with magnolia at the center, six months after the state retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Jan 11, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that gives the state a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

The bill signing happened Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly last summer as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation.

Legislators created a commission to design a new flag, specifying that the banner could not include Confederate imagery and that it must include “In God We Trust.”

