Memo: Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law in mid-April, but some people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later.

That's according to a memo obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely the week of April 13.

RELATED: White House commits to sending stimulus checks within 2 weeks

The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Paper checks will be issued, starting May 4, but could take up to 20 weeks.