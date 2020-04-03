Menu

Memo: Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August

Paper checks will be issued in May and could take 20 weeks to be delivered
Posted: 5:00 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 20:00:00-04
Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Steve Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law in mid-April, but some people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later.

That's according to a memo obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

The document from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely the week of April 13.

The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Paper checks will be issued, starting May 4, but could take up to 20 weeks.

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.