Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House commits to sending stimulus checks within 2 weeks

Posted: 2:46 PM, Apr 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-02 17:56:05-04
items.[0].image.alt
AP2008
Matt Rourke/AP
Blank stimulus checks are seen on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 8, 2008. The first batch of rebate payments started hitting bank accounts last week through direct deposits. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, Vice President Dick Cheney and other Bush administration officials are visiting government check printing centers around the country on Thursday for events highlighting the fact that millions of rebate checks are in the mail. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
White House commits to sending stimulus checks within 2 weeks

White House Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he is committing to releasing the first stimulus checks that Congress approved last week within the next two weeks.

Mnuchin's new timeline speeds up the projected payments by roughly a week.

Mnuchin's two-week timeline is for those who the IRS has direct deposit information from.

Mnuchin though wouldn't put a timeline of when those who are slated to receive a paper check will get a check. Reports surfaced on Thursday that the last of the paper checks could take up to 20 weeks.

But Mnuchin said that the Treasury Department is working with companies to speed up payments, opening the possibility Americans without bank accounts could receive their money digitally or through prepaid debit cards.

On Wednesday, after previously stating that Americans on Social Security would need to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, the IRS said Wednesday night it will not require a tax return from Social Security recipients in order to receive a stimulus check.

The checks will be $1,200 per person who makes less than $75,000 per year. Those making between $75,000 and $99,000 with receive a prorated amount. The checks are being distributed by the government to help stimulate the economy as businesses close amid the spread of COVID-19.

Checks for couples making less than $150,000 will be $2,400, which will be prorated for those making $150,000 to $198,000. Families will receive an additional $500 for each dependent child who was age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019.

For those without a bank account on file, the IRS said that in the coming weeks, it plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online, so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

Mnuchin said on Thursday he wants as many Americans as possible to submit banking information in order for government funds to be released as fast as possible as opposed to receiving a check.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.