McGriff elected to Hall, Bonds and Clemens do not

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Rafael Palmeiro, and Curt Schilling won't see their names in Cooperstown as they were all denied admission into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.

The 16-panel Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced the four superstars did not make the cut, with Schilling getting seven votes. Bonds, Palmeiro, and Clemens got less than four votes each, CBS Sports and the Associated Press reported.

According to CBS Sports, Sunday marked the first time Bonds and Clemens, who have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, face the committee, which is separate from the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.

The committee consists of Hall members, executives and writers, the Associated Press reported.

One player who did make it into the Hall was Fred McGriff, the only player of eight to make it into the Hall on Sunday, the news outlets reported.

“It’s all good. It’s been well worth the wait,” McGriff told the AP.

McGriff played 19 seasons in MLB before retiring in 2004.