Mayor in troubled LA wants more spending for homeless and the LAPD

Gary Coronado/AP
File - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers the State of the City Address from the under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct on April 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. In a city struggling with rising crime rates and an out-of-control homeless crisis, Mayor Garcetti on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, proposed boosting spending for police and directing more than $1 billion into into housing and other programs to help those those living on the streets. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 20, 2022
In a city struggling with rising crime and a homeless crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is proposing boosting spending for police and funneling a record amount into housing and other programs to help those living on the streets. In a proposed budget, Garcetti says he wants to spend $1.2 billion on homeless programs.

He says that would be about 20 times the amount directed at homelessness when he took office in 2013. The proposal comes at a time when makeshift encampments have spread in virtually every neighborhood. The spending blueprint also calls for hiring hundreds of officers at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Garcetti was nominated in July to become President Joe Biden’s ambassador to India, but the Senate vote has been delayed citing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former Garcetti top adviser.

