Man in Pennsylvania arrested for allegedly impersonating Trump family members

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested for allegedly impersonating members of ex-President Donald Trump's family on social media to defraud followers into donating money to his fake political organization.

Joshua Hall was arrested Tuesday and face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, the Associated Press reported.

Hall was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in federal court in Harrisburg.

According to the AP, prosecutors say he impersonated Trump's brother Robert and then moved to Barron Trump when Robert passed away in August.

According to the criminal complaint, Hall was able to amass 100,000 followers on social media and raise money to get Trump reelected by falsely claiming he was as close with the family by using names and photographs of Robert Trump and Barron Trump, the AP reported.

The AP reported that donors were defrauded between September 2019 through last December.

If convicted, Hall faces up to 22 years in prison.