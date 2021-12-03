Man found incompetent to stand trial for mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado was found incompetent to proceed in his murder case on Friday.

It was the second time Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was found incompetent to proceed and stand trial in the case, in which he is accused of murdering 10 people at the grocery store in March.

In his first competency evaluation earlier this fall, doctors found that his mental health “limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others” and a second evaluation was ordered.

In a hearing Friday, the judge in the case was told four different doctors had deemed Alissa incompetent. Both prosecutors and his defense attorneys asked that he be transferred to the state mental hospital in Pueblo so doctors can try to restore his competency.

The judge ordered he be transferred there within the next seven days. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he was confident Alissa would be able to face criminal charges once he receives medication and treatment.

Judge Ingrid Bakke set a March 15 hearing for a review of the competency restoration to see how Alissa has progressed.

Neither prosecutors nor Alissa’s defense have said what his mental illness was found to be.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges in connection with the March 22 shooting.

This story was originally reported by Blair Miller on KMGH.com.