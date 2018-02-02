VIDEO: Man tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

The father of three victims rushed toward Larry Nassar during day two of sentencing in Eaton County, Michigan on Friday morning.

The man, identified as Randall Margraves, asked the judge if a "distraught father" would have a chance to say something after his daughters, Madison and Lauren, spoke.

He started off by saying "you son of a b****" and then the judge told him not to use profanity. He also asked the judge to give him five minutes locked in a room with Nassar.

When the judge said no, the man asked for one minute, to which the judge again said no.

"Well I'm going to have to do something," the father said before charging toward Nassar.

He was restrained immediately by bailiffs in the courtroom while yelling "I want that son of a b****," and saying "give me one minute with him."

The attorney for the victims spoke to the gallery after the man rushed toward Nassar telling them to use their words and not use violence.

After the incident, the judge cleared the courtroom and took a slight break.