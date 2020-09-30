Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car.

District Attorney Jackie Lacy on Wednesday says attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

The deputies, who suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush, have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Surveillance video showed a person on foot approach the patrol car, parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and fire a handgun through the passenger-side window. The deputies were able to radio for help despite their wounds.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.

Compton is among communities near South Los Angeles, an area with a large Black population that has long been a flashpoint for racial tension and mistrust of police.