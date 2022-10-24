Man accidentally shoots himself during grizzly bear attack

A man is being treated at a hospital in Utah after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming, authorities said.

According to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office, Lee Francis, 65, was hunting with his son on Friday when the bear attacked him. The sheriff's office said the man was able to draw his handgun and fire several rounds, scaring the bear away. However, one of the bullets stuck him in the lower leg.

"Lee’s son quickly activated his SOS device for help then began providing first aid to his dad to help control bleeding," said the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office added that Lee's son helped his dad get onto a horse so they could meet rescue crews in the Big Twink Creek drainage as night fell.

Lee was taken by UTV to a nearby ranch and then airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital.

Wildlife authorities are trying to locate the bear responsible for the attack.

Officials said this was the second grizzly bear attack in Western Wyoming this month.