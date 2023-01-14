Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden's home

Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. Lawyers for Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday, Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 12:55:05-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber says in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library.

The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE