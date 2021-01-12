Menu

Justices say women must obtain abortion pill in person

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital, or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, though similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 18:20:49-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered that women must visit a doctor's office, hospital, or clinic in person to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar rules for other drugs have been suspended during the public health emergency.

Eight days before President Donald Trump leaves office, the justices on Tuesday granted a Trump administration appeal to be able to enforce a longstanding rule on getting the abortion pill, mifepristone.

The pill need not be taken in the presence of medical professionals.

The new administration could put the in-person requirement on hold after Joe Biden takes office.

The court split 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent.

According to The Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

