Justice Department awards more than $35M in grants to survivors of human trafficking

On Tuesday, the Justice Department awarded more than $35 million in grants to nonprofits who help survivors of human trafficking.

Attorney General William Barr, Ivanka Trump, an adviser to President Donald Trump, and other officials announced that 73 organizations in 34 states will receive the grants, which will be provided by the Office for Victims of Crime, which is a component within the Justice Department's Office of Justice Programs.

“Human trafficking is a barbaric criminal enterprise that subjects its victims to unspeakable cruelty and deprives them of the most basic of human needs, none more essential than a safe place to live,” Attorney General Barr said in the statement. “Throughout this Administration, the Department of Justice has fought aggressively to bring human traffickers to justice and to deliver critical aid to trafficking survivors. These new resources, announced today, expand on our efforts to offer those who have suffered the shelter and support they need to begin a new and better life.”

Victims who receive the grants will be able to use the funds to receive counseling, find transitional or short-term housing assistance, as well as permanent housing, employment, and job training.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, combating human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad is critical work. DOJ’s grant recipients are on the frontlines of this fight, ensuring that survivors across our country are afforded safe and stable housing and empowered with the support and resources they need to rebuild their lives,” said Ivanka Trump in the statement. “I am incredibly honored to join Attorney General Barr to highlight these organizations and their tireless and vital work.”

To see a complete list of who will receive the grants, click here.