Judge denies mistrial request in Alex Jones defamation trial

The judge overseeing the Alex Jones defamation trial denied a request for a mistrial on Thursday.

Jones' attorney Andino Reynal sought a mistrial after an attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents said he received two years' worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone.

The attorney said Jones' attorney mistakenly sent him the information and did not claim them as privileged information.

The mistrial request occurred as a jury is deciding on damages in the case.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was killed in the elementary school, are seeking a $150 million judgment.

They say Jones spread conspiracy theories about the massacre, which made their lives "hell." They say they were targeted by people who believed Jones and continually harassed as they tried to mourn their son.