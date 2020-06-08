JK Rowling's tweets on transgender people spark outrage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.

Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex with a headline that used the phrase "people who menstruate."

Rowling implied it should have said "women."

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex saying, "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

An advocacy organization dedicated to LGBTQ equality called Rowling's tweets "inaccurate and cruel."

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

A representative for Rowling has not responded to an email request for comment.