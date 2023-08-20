Jet catches fire on Southwest flight

HOUSTON (KGUN/CNN) — Passengers experienced some frightening moments aboard a Southwest Airlines flight when bursts of flame and smoke began shooting out of the right side jet engine.

Air crews confirm it happened after takeoff on Tuesday in the skies over Houston as the plane headed to Cancun.

The airline says Southwest Flight 307 went back to the airport for "inspection of a possible mechanical issue."

According to flight tracking website Flight-Aware, the plane wasn't even in flight for a half hour. It only clocked in at about 27 minutes before turning around and returning to Houston.

A Southwest spokesperson said the jet landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

The inconvenienced passengers were boarded on a different aircraft to Cancun.