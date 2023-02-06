Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell.

"I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.

According to a incident report released through the Orange County Sheriff's Office, on Friday night around 9:30, the 72-year-old custodian was at the Orange County Courthouse cleaning when the inmate holding cell door shut behind her.

She was locked in.

Her janitorial cart and cell phone were outside the cell. It was a moment she described of total despair.

"It was the weekend. No one would go up to the top floor," Vargas De Dinas recalled." The 23rd floor."

She remained stuck until Monday morning.

For three nights she had no food. The only water she drank was from a faucet above the toilet, with a small bench to sleep on.

On top of that, Vargas De Dinas is also a diabetic.

She believes it was her faith which kept her alive.

"My God, I know you are here with me," Vargas De Dinas said.

Deputies say they only patrol the courthouse during normal business hours. That weekend, several security guards with allied security services patrolled the area. However, the Orange County officials say there are no cameras in the holding cells.

In a statement they said: "Upon hearing of the plight of the janitorial employee, orange county has mandated that the security company walk every space within the janitorial footprint."

The Orange County government also said the automatic door closer was removed to ensure this does not happen again.

