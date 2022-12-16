Iowa man who stormed US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 5 years in prison

An Iowa man who prosecutors said was a prominent participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Doug Jensen, who a jury found guilty in September, to 60 months in prison, 36 months supervised release, and $2,000 in restitution, USA Today and NBC News reported.

According to court documents, the news outlets reported that the federal government asked for Jensen to receive a 64-month prison, as well as three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that Jensen was among one of the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol. He gained notoriety after he was captured on video chasing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs inside the Capitol building, the news outlets reported.

Before being sentenced, Jensen, whose been in jail since last year, told the court that he won't ever get "involved in the judicial system" again, adding that he wanted his life to return to normalcy, saying, "I can't change my past, I can just look to the future," the news outlets reported.

Last September, Kelly ordered Jensen back to jail for violating the strict conditions the judge set for Jensen when he released him from jail on July 13, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that Jensen violated the judge's pretrial release conditions by watching false conspiracies about the election on the internet.