Indiana University won't punish potential students for protesting

Matt McKinney
5:15 PM, Feb 24, 2018
Indiana University image courtesy: Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University has shown its support for any future or prospective students who take part in any marches or protests, saying it will not affect their admission decision. 

Many high school students have followed the lead of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, protesting for increased gun control. Students in schools across the country have planned walkouts and other rallies as well.

Many colleges across the country, IU included, have told students that they won't reject them if they're disciplined for protesting. 

A high school in Houston has warned students that they will be suspended for three days if they took part in any protest. 

IU Admissions tweeted the following: 

For all our future Hoosiers: At IU, we encourage students to engage in meaningful, informed, and civil discourse regarding difficult and important issues. Disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protest will not affect your admission decision in any way.

