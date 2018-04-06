Hotel and casino in Windsor, Ontario temporarily closed due to labor dispute
11:51 PM, Apr 5, 2018
1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Ontario — Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with a local union.
According to the company's website, the closure is the result of a labor disruption. A message on the site says, "At this time, hotel reservations booked between Friday, April 6 until Thursday, April 12 have been canceled."
The Unifor Local 444 Facebook page says there was a tentative deal in place as of April 3 but that fell through.
On Thursday night, only 41 percent of union members voted in favor of the new deal, which caused the strike. The 444 handles everything from janitors and food/waitstaff to hotel clerks.
The casino says that Friday’s Johnny Reid concert has been postponed. Ticketholders can use their tickets when the show is rescheduled, or get a refund. However, tickets purchased at the Caesars box office will not be refunded until it reopens following the labor dispute. Right now, the casino says all other shows are scheduled until further notice.
It's not clear how long the employee strike will last. The last strike at the casino happened in April of 2004 and lasted about 40 days.
The casino released this statement:
Caesars Windsor is TEMPORARILY CLOSED as a result of a labour disruption.
At this time, hotel reservations booked between Friday, April 6 until Thursday, April 12 have been cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservices@caesarswindsor.com.
If you have additional reservations in the upcoming month that are also affected, you will receive an email prior to your arrival date to advise you of the status. If cancellation is necessary due to the labour disruption, the reservation will automatically be cancelled.
The Johnny Reid concert scheduled for Friday, April 6 has been postponed. Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show date, to be determined. Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however Box Office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.
Once an agreement has been reached, we will be communicating our re-opening date on caesarswindsor.com, facebook.com/caesarswindsor and Twitter (@caesarswindsor)