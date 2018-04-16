Heavy rain causes some New York subway stations to flood, video shows

New York City's aging subway system seemed to be feeling the effects of torrential downpours that drenched the city on Monday morning.

Video posted to Twitter shows water pouring from the ceilings and down the steps into subway stations throughout the city.

According to the New York City Subway system's official Twitter account, trains began bypassing the Bryant Park station due to excess water. Video showed water raining from the ceiling and from light fixtures.

Good morning and welcome to hell pic.twitter.com/EJ39NBwr7R — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018

About 100 blocks north, video showed water gushing down the stairs into a subway station at 145th and Broadway.

It's not clear if excess water caused any other delays or changes in service, including at the 145th Street station.

The city is expected to get about a quarter of an inch of rain throughout the day on Monday.

New Yorkers have grown frustrated as the 150-year-old tunnel system continues ot age. According to the New York Times, delays have continued to increase as conditions continue to deteriorate. Fixes to the train system will likely continue to be in the forefront as the city votes for a new mayor this fall.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.