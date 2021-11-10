Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers fined for violation of NFL's COVID protocols

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (NBC 26) — The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 for COVID-19 violations, according to multiple reports.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for the virus, and receiver Allen Lazard were also fined $14,650, ESPN reported.

The ESPN report also says the Packers organization cooperated with the investigation but the team was warned that future violation could result in increased discipline, including a possible change in draft position or loss of draft choice.

Rodgers and Lazard's fines are the results of attending a team-sanctioned Halloween party while they were both unvaccinated.

According to a report by the NFL, the review also found there were instances when both Rodgers and Lazard were not wearing face coverings inside the team facility, which is a violation of protocol.

Rodgers, once again, addressed the controversy surrounding his vaccination status. On Tuesday, he said that he took "full responsibility" for misleading people to believe he was vaccinated. Earlier in the year, he told reporters he was "immunized" when he was asked whether he was vaccinated.

This story was originally reported on NBC26.com.