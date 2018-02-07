Gerber names first spokesbaby with down syndrome

TUCSON, Ariz. - Gerber's 2018 spokesbaby will be making history in a wonderful way.

After a photo search that brought in more than 140,000 entries, the company chose 1-year-old Lucas Warren as its Gerber Baby.

Lucas is the first child with Down Syndrome to win the title since the contest began over 90 years ago.

Dad Jason Warren said: “We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited.”

