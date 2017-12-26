Gaming disorder to be named mental condition

A video gaming disorder is going to be named a mental condition for the first time, according to New Scientist.

The World Health Organization is classifying gaming disorder as a mental condition, according to the report. WHO will make the change in 2018, and language has not been finalized.

The disorder is defined in draft form as a condition if someone gives increasing priority to gaming "to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests," according to New Scientist.

"Health professionals need to recognize that gaming disorder may have serious health consequences," Vladimir Poznyak, a member of the WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse said according to The Independent. “Most people who play video games don’t have a disorder, just like most people who drink alcohol don’t have a disorder either. However, in certain circumstances overuse can lead to adverse effects.”