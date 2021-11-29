Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

FTC orders Walmart, Amazon and others to turn over information about supply chain issues, skyrocketing prices

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - A sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center is seen in North Las Vegas on March 31, 2021. Lawmakers are getting creative as they introduce a slew of bills intended to take Big Tech down a peg and the proposed legislation targeting personal data collected from young people could hit the bottom line of the social media companies. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Facebook Fallout Reining in Big Tech
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 18:40:23-05

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information to help understand the cause of supply chain problems and skyrocketing prices.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Kraft Heinz Co. are among the companies that will be required to turn over information.

“Supply chain disruptions are upending the provision and delivery of a wide array of goods, ranging from computer chips and medicines to meat and lumber. I am hopeful the FTC’s new 6(b) study will shed light on market conditions and business practices that may have worsened these disruptions or led to asymmetric effects,” said Chair Lina M. Khan.

The FTC says its study will also examine whether specific bottlenecks, shortages, or anticompetitive practices are contributing to rising consumer prices.

President Joe Biden met with the CEOs of major companies on Monday to discuss supply chain issues. The CEO of Walmart said Biden's push to improve the situation at ports has helped ease bottlenecks.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!