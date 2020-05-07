Frontier Airlines will take temperature of passengers before flights

Frontier Airlines announced on Thursday that it will begin requiring passengers to submit to a temperature screening before being allowed to board flights. The new rules go into effect on June 1.

The announcement comes on the same day Frontier scrapped a controversial plan to charge passengers an extra $39 to sit next to an empty middle seat on flights. Several airlines previously announced that middle seats on flights would not be filled due to social distancing guidelines.

In addition, Frontier is among a number of airlines that will begin requiring face coverings during flights. The face covering requirement goes into effect on Friday.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” said Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. “This new step during the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and elevated disinfection procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers an assurance that their well-being is our foremost priority and we are taking every measure to help them travel comfortably and safely.”

Frontier says that passengers and crew who register a temperature of 100.4 degrees will be given time to rest before boarding. If a second temperature screening registers at 100.4 degrees or higher, they will not be allowed to board.

Frontier said it will work with customers to rebook travel on a later date or otherwise accommodate the traveler’s preferences with respect to their reservation.

