Former NFL star Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel room

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers player Vincent Jackson.

The sheriff's office said Jackson, 38, was found dead on Monday at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida.

Hotel staff said Jackson checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and had been staying in that room since that date.

On Feb. 10, deputies spoke with Jackson's family members who called to report he was missing.

A formal report was filed on Feb. 11. The next day, the sheriff's office found Jackson at the hotel and spoke with him.

After assessing his well-being, the missing person case was canceled.

On Monday, a housekeeper found Jackson dead around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and officially identify Jackson's remains based on dental and DNA records.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson was selected for three Pro Bowls.

This article was written by Lisette Lopez for WFTS.

