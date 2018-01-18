Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for DUI after he reportedly mistook a Tampa bank drive-thru for Taco Bell.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the manager of a Bank of America called to report an impaired driver after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane.

The manager told deputies that after beating on the car window for "some time," he was able to wake up the driver.

Upon waking up, the driver asked the bank manager for a burrito before driving away after being informed he was not at Taco Bell.

When deputies arrived they found the blue sedan in the parking lot. The driver, Douglas Francisco, 28, was still in the driver's seat with the car running. The manager of the bank confirmed that Francisco was the same driver who he had called about.

According to the arrest report, Francisco made several unusual statements. Deputies also noted that he had delayed reactions to their questions as well as slowed movements consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics.

After Francisco failed a series of field sobriety exercises, he was placed under arrest. The arrest report states that he had Oxycodone and Xanax on him, both of which he was prescribed.

He was transported to the Hernando County Jail on a $1,000 bond.