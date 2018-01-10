Florida Gulf Coast University offering 'White Racism' class, security increased

When the "White Racism" class was added to the university's curriculum for this semester, the title raised a few eyebrows. Thornhill believe the class is needed to address what he sees as pervasive social injustice.
"The way in which the life chances of people of color are truncated, constrained or limited by our society, that's organized based on the logic of whiteness," he explained.
Students said there weren't any problems the first day of class.
"We just went over the syllabus," said senior Natoya Lambert, who plans to go to law school, with a focus on social justice. "It was pretty extensive."
Thornhill said he received a number of racially-charged emails and voice messages after the course was announced, some of which he plans to present and discuss in class.
"It just testifies to the urgency of the course, why we teach these type of materials," he said.
Thornhill would not elaborate on whether officers might be present at future class sessions.