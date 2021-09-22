Watch
Florida governor directs state agencies to assist in Brian Laundrie search

Moab police
Body cam footage released by Moab police shows the aftermath of a fight between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brain Laundrie two weeks before she disappeared.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 22, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he has directed all state agencies under his purview to assist in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators had returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for the 23-year-old man. Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

A body matching Petito’s description was discovered near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Tuesday afternoon, the FBI announced that the Teton County Coroner’s Office had confirmed that the remains found were those of Petito. The coroner’s determined the manner of death was a homicide, but the cause of death remains pending.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this case is asked to submit it to the FBI online at tips.FBI.gov, or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.

