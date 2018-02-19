Fight allegedly breaks out on flight due to flatulence

An international flight from Dubai to Amsterdam had to make an emergency landing last week on a Transavia Airlines flight after a fight broke out due to a passenger's flatulence, according to the Dutch De Telegraph.

According to the report, two sisters complained about a man passing gas on board of the flight. When the Transavia Airlines crew failed to do anything about the flatulence, that is when the passengers allegedly got physical.

Nora Lachhab, 25, and her sister, were forced off the plane by police in Vienna for allegedly getting physical with other passengers. Lachhab told De Telegraph that the allegations are untrue.

"The strange thing is that we also had to leave the aircraft. While we did not know these guys at all. We happened to be in the same row, but did not do anything to justify the bizarre behavior of the Transavia crew,"Lachhab told De Telegraaf.

According to De Telegraaf, four passengers, including those accused of passing gas, were barred from flying on Transavia Airlines.

"That is unacceptable. Our crew must ensure a safe flight," an airline spokesperson told De Telegraaf. "When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots."

An unidentified passenger told De Telegraaf that Transavia Airlines' response was an over reaction.