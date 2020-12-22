Federal government sues Walmart over alleged role in fueling opioid crisis

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the company unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies, helping to fuel the opioid crisis in America.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person says the civil complaint points to the role Walmart’s pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions and by unlawfully distributing controlled substances to the pharmacies during the height of the opioid crisis.

The lawsuit claims Walmart wanted to boost profits and pressured employees to fill prescriptions quickly, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Walmart knew that its distribution centers were using an inadequate system for detecting and reporting suspicious orders,” said Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney in Colorado. “As a result of this inadequate system, for years Walmart reported virtually no suspicious orders at all. In other words, Walmart’s pharmacies ordered opioids in a way that went essentially unmonitored and unregulated.”

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.

The Justice Department’s action comes nearly two months after Walmart filed its own preemptive suit against the federal government.

Walmart's lawsuit at the time claimed the Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration were trying to scapegoat the store for what Walmart says are the federal government's own regulation shortcomings, according to the Wall Street Journal.