Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

CELEBRITY AGES
NICK UT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
CELEBRITY AGES
Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 13:26:47-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe, and two-time Grammy-winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her publicist Judith A. Moose confirmed her death on Saturday via Twitter.

During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Out Here On My Own,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling,” which spent six weeks at No. 1. She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.”

Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!