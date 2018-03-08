PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a young mother reported missing after her baby was abandoned has been found dead.

Police say the body of Jasmine Dunbar, 21, was found by police aircraft late Wednesday afternoon in the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officials are awaiting official identification of the body through scientific analysis, but the body has been tentatively identified as Dunbar.

The body had significant burn evidence.

Dunbar was last seen with her ex-boyfriend Antwaun Travon Ware, 20, on Tuesday night.

Family members told Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix she left home with Ware and her 7-month-old baby around 7:30 p.m. The infant was found alone in her car seat along the road near 83rd and Minnezona avenues around 10 p.m.

Police located Ware at his home on Wednesday morning and he agreed to come to police headquarters for an interview.

Due to evidence collected, police developed probable cause to arrest Ware on one count of first-degree murder, kidnapping, abandonment of a body and child abuse. He has been booked into a Maricopa County jail.