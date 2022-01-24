EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine.

It comes amid confusion about whether Russia President Vladimir Putin intends to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “all members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity."

Borrell says that, for now at least, the EU will not follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave.

He says the ministers will be keen to hear about that from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will join the meeting virtually.