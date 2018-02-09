An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.



According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. local time off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.

Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 9, 2018