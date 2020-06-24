Menu

Disney World workers petition to delay reopening park

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 24, 2020
More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening.

They've signed an online petition saying "this virus is not gone, unfortunately, it's only become worse in this state."

Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida as the park preps for a phased reopening July 11.

Disney is putting several measures in place to reopen safely, but staffers who signed the petition are hoping they'll reconsider, saying it's not fair to ask the people who work there to risk their lives.

About 10% of Disney's workforce have signed this particular petition, and there's a similar petition by Disneyland workers in California which has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Disney plans to reopen all 12 of its theme parks around the world by mid-July.

