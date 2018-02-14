Detroit police officer dies after crash Tuesday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit police officer who was involved in an accident on Tuesday morning has died, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

The officer was identified as 25-year-old Darren Weathers, who had been on the force for 1 1/2 years.

According to Craig, the accident came during a training exercise, and happened on Michigan Ave. near Clark in southwest Detroit around 11:30 a.m.

He was transported and later died at Henry Ford Hospital.

The incident comes just a day after three police officers were shot and less than a month after another Detroit police officer was killed.

Weathers recently received a medal of valor for helping his partner, Waldis Johnson, who was shot while the two were on duty together last April.

"He truly was a hero and one of Detroit's finest," said Craig.

Weathers leaves behind a young daughter, who lives in Atlanta, and was on her way to Detroit to visit when the accident happened.

Video of Weathers posted on Facebook of him stopping to play with children on a hot summer day in Detroit went viral.