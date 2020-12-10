Willingness to get COVID-19 vaccine ticks back up to 63% in US, poll finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new Gallup poll found Americans are increasingly willing to be immunized against the novel coronavirus.

With two COVID-19 vaccines now in the final stages of approval in the United States, 63% of Americans told Gallup they are willing to be vaccinated.

The latest findings come from a survey conducted in the last two weeks of November, which was around the time Pfizer announced their vaccine had proved to be better than 90% effective in its Phase III clinical trials.

Since then, Moderna has made a similar announcement and both are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for their vaccines. If approved, some Americans could begin to receive vaccines before the end of the year.

At 63%, the public’s willingness to be vaccinated has nearly rebounded to the previous high of 66% in July. It hit a low point of 50% in September.

Gallup says reports of adverse reactions and statements from politicians may have contributed to the change in American views on vaccines.

Specifically, Gallup points to President Donald Trump saying in early September that a vaccine could be available before Election Day, raising questions about pressure being put on the FDA to expedite approval.

They also point to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who said she wouldn’t get a vaccine on Trump’s advice alone and expressed concern about the potential for political interference in the vaccine approval process.

“The public's willingness to receive a vaccine in September suggests that public confidence in a vaccine can be significantly influenced by events or political messaging that cast doubt on vaccines' safety,” said Gallup.

