WHO says European countries reported 700K new COVID-19 cases last week, a record

GENEVA — The World Health Organization said European nations reported more than 700,000 new coronavirus cases last week — the highest-ever figure since the start of the pandemic.

In a weekly briefing published Tuesday, WHO said weekly virus cases and deaths across Europe jumped by 34% and 16% respectively. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new cases seen in the region.

The organization noted that the number of new cases reported in Spain showed a “noticeable decline” in comparison to recent weeks. But in Poland, WHO said virus cases and deaths spiked by 93% and 104% respectively, and the government has tightened restrictions to try avoiding another lockdown.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week that the agency understood the frustration people were feeling as the pandemic drags on but warned “there are no shortcuts and no silver bullets.”

WHO described lockdowns a “last resort” when countries have no other options and urged officials to use more targeted methods to stop the virus.

